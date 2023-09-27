RTX SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In RTX To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RTX Corporation ("RTX" or the "Company") (NYSE: RTX) and reminds investors of the October 2, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) the GTF engines had been affected from at least 2015-2020 by a quality control issue; (2) this quality control issue would require RTX to recall and reinspect many of its GTF engines, affecting customers and harming its business; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On July 25, 2023, RTX issued a press release announcing an update on its Pratt & Whitney fleet. The Company stated "Pratt & Whitney has determined that a rare condition in powdered metal used to manufacture certain engine parts will require accelerated fleet inspection. This does not impact engines currently being produced. As a result, the business anticipates that a significant portion of the PW1100G-JM engine fleet, which powers the A320neo, will require accelerated removals and inspections within the next nine to twelve months, including approximately 200 accelerated removals by mid-September of this year."

On this news, the price of RTX's stock fell by $9.19 per share, or 10.22%, to close at $87.10 on July 25, 2023.

