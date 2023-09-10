RTX to host an investor call to provide an update on Pratt & Whitney GTF fleet on September 11, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX (NYSE: RTX) will host a conference call on Monday, September 11, at 8:30 a.m. ET to provide an update on the impact to the Pratt & Whitney GTF fleet arising from the previously disclosed rare condition in powdered metal used to manufacture certain engine parts, including an update on the operational and financial impacts associated with this matter.

The conference call will be webcast live on the company's website at www.rtx.com and will be available for replay following the call. A presentation corresponding with the conference call will be available for downloading prior to the call.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

