RTX Wheels Releases 14 New Wheel Designs for the 2019-20 Winter Season

"These new wheels are going to be great this winter, especially for our more northern markets," said Patrick O'Hara, THIBERT's vice president of business development, public relations and marketing for North America. "The wheels of a vehicle are really what make the difference between being able to get around or not when roads start to become icier, and these new wheels are going to make life easier for a lot of our customers when the seasons start to change."

Below are RTX's new winter wheel designs:

Alto : Designed to fit many Tesla models.

Beyreuth : Designed to fit many BMW models.

Minato : Designed to fit many Acura and Honda models.

Kemptem : Designed to fit many Audi and Volkswagen models.

Passau : Designed to fit many BMW models.

Nuremburg : Designed to fit many Audi and Volkswagen models.

Leonburg : Designed to fit many Mercedes Benz models.

Sterling : Designed to fit many Land Rover models.

CJ01 : Designed to fit many Jeep models.

Varel : Designed to fit many Audi and Volkswagen models.

Kehl : Designed to fit many Mercedes Benz models.

Kazaki : Designed to fit many Toyota models.

Kite : Designed to fit many Acura and Honda models.

Hausen : Designed to fit many Porsche models.

Along with the OE-inspired wheels, RTX will also introduce new spring wheel designs at the 2019 SEMA Show.

The family-owned RTX Wheels was established in 2003 and initially sold only three different models of wheels. The company now works with designers to offer more than 150 different wheel options for every car and truck category through a network of more than 10,000 retailers.

For more information about RTX Wheels, visit www.rtxwheels.com or contact your local retailer.

About RTX Wheels

Founded in 2003, RTX Wheels, a division of THIBERT, is the leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive wheels in Canada and now offers its full line of more than 150 different models in the United States. Offering a wide selection, RTX Wheels covers all car and truck categories and delivers premium performance and reliability at affordable prices with a great warranty. THIBERT has been Canada's leader in vehicle accessories distribution since 1976, with an extensive inventory of car and truck accessories, electronics, tools, alloy and steel wheels, recreational vehicle parts and accessories as well as hitches and trailer parts. For more information, visit www.rthibert.com or www.rtxwheels.com .

