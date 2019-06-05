RTX Wheels to Introduce New Wheel Designs in U.S.

"When the RTX group contacted me to do a new line of SUV wheels, I jumped at the opportunity," said Paul Deutschman, the designer behind the Duetschman D01. "The wheel really customizes the vehicle to your tastes and to the individual's taste, and the Deutschman design is a great opportunity for the SUV owner to put a set of wheels on their vehicle that sets the right stance and gives the right feel."

The Deutschman D01 is a sleek, well-balanced SUV wheel that was designed with athleticism and a strong character in mind.

Along with the Deutschman D01, RTX is also introducing four other new models this summer:

Gobi – The Gobi wheel design has an aggressive look and a sturdy outline. The wheel model is compatible with the majority of pickup trucks offered on the market now, such as Ram, Chevrolet, Ford and GMC. It is available 18'' and 19''. This wheel is offered in two different finishes: gloss black with red lip and satin black with satin gray spokes.





Panzer – The Panzer wheel from the RTX Off-Road series truly defines the spirit of a pickup truck wheel. With 10 spokes, a deep concave look and a machined face, it is offered in 17-, 18- and 20-inch diameters for all makes and models of pickup trucks. The dimensions are perfect for a pickup on OEM suspensions and tires.





Baja – The Baja wheel from the RTX Off-Road series encapsulates the spirit of a Jeep or pickup truck wheel. With 12 holes and machine bolts on the edge of the lip, it is offered in 17-inch diameter with a 9-inch width and an aggressive offset of -18. The dimension is perfect for a Jeep or pickup on OEM suspensions and tires. The Baja come in 2 different finishes: satin black with milled rivets and bronze with black lip.





FF10 – The FF10 wheel design has a classic, sporty design. Its 10 open spokes let its oversized brake breathe. In addition, this wheel model is made with Flow Forged technology, which makes this wheel lighter and stronger! The FF10 is available in 18'' (8.5KG) and 19'' (10KG). It's offered in a timeless finish: gunmetal.

"Our goal with these new designs is to give Americans the opportunity to add their own tastes and styles to the vehicles they drive every day," said Patrick O'Hara, THIBERT's vice president of business development, public relations and marketing for North America. "This is a tremendous opportunity for truck and car owners to get great-looking, quality wheels at an affordable price."

The family-owned RTX Wheels was established in 2003 and initially sold only three different models of wheels. The company now works with designers to offer more than 150 different wheel options for every car and truck category through a network of more than 10,000 retailers.

RTX Wheels will be set up at Booth 45213 in the Las Vegas Convention Center at this year's SEMA Show. For more information about RTX Wheels, visit www.rtxwheels.com or contact your local retailer.

For more information on Deutschman wheels, please visit www.deutschmanwheels.com or https://youtu.be/WDHc1E-DsqQ.

About RTX Wheels

Founded in 2003, RTX Wheels, a division of THIBERT, is the leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive wheels in Canada and now offers its full line of more than 150 different models in the United States. Offering a wide selection, RTX Wheels covers all car and truck categories and delivers premium performance and reliability at affordable prices with a great warranty.

THIBERT has been Canada's leader in vehicle accessories distribution since 1976, with an extensive inventory of car and truck accessories, electronics, tools, alloy and steel wheels, recreational vehicle parts and accessories as well as hitches and trailer parts.

For more information, visit www.rthibert.com or www.rtxwheels.com .

