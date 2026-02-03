RTX's Collins Aerospace and All Nippon Airways renew FlightSense™ and MRO contracts

Agreements provide services for engine accessories and power and controls components

SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX business (NYSE: RTX), and All Nippon Airways (ANA) have signed two separate FlightSense™ renewal agreements today in a signing ceremony at the Singapore Air Show.

The first FlightSense contract is a five-year renewal for on-site support for the airline's Boeing fleet of 737NG/MAX, 767, 777, 787 aircraft as well as its De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400.This cost-per-flight hour agreement has been in place since 2001 and provides guaranteed component availability, reduced downtime and cost predictability through a fixed-rate service model. Under the agreement, Collins will deliver predictive, reliability-based maintenance support to ensure optimal performance of environmental, electrical, and engine control systems.

"Our cutting-edge products and services empower our customers to achieve success while maximizing their fleet performance," said Ryan Hudson, vice president of Aftermarket for Collins Aerospace's Power & Controls unit. "Through the FlightSense program, we work closely with ANA to deliver comprehensive solutions, including asset management, logistics support, certified repairs, and predictive health monitoring. This all-inclusive support package allows ANA to make customized maintenance decisions, driving enhanced operational efficiency."

"ANA is delighted to reaffirm our long-standing strategic relationship with Collins Aerospace," said Yukifumi Ueda, vice president and general manager, Engine, Component and Supply Chain at All Nippon Airways. "Since 2001, this collaboration has been a cornerstone of the maintenance excellence at ANA Component Technics, an ANA group facility in Nagasaki. This renewal further strengthens our operational resilience, allowing us to ensure the highest standards of safety and reliability for our customers."

Additionally, ANA has signed a three-year extension to the repair agreement that has existed with Collins since 2017 for MRO repair services on accessories for its Rolls-Royce Trent 1000-powered Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Accessories include engine electronic controllers, hydromechanical units, fuel pump systems and variable stator vane actuators.

"We believe the signing of this highly significant agreement marks an exciting new chapter for ANA and Collins," said Iwao Takeshita, vice president, Global Supplier Relations & Planning, All Nippon Airways. "This collaboration solidifies our shared commitment to enhancing reliability, improving delivery performance, and ensuring long-term cost-effectiveness. We have established an evolved collaborative framework to drive excellence, and we look forward to achieving new milestones together."

FlightSense is a full lifecycle maintenance support program tailored to support airlines' specific operational requirements, enabling improved operational performance. The FlightSense program integrates Collins' Ascentia® platform for advanced prognostics and health management software to provide customizable levels of support. FlightSense products include environmental systems, electrical power systems, engine controls systems, and other critical systems, helping to enhance operational capabilities and reduce maintenance costs for customers.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

