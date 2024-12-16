RTX's Collins Aerospace announces avionics modernization program for King Air and Hawker aircraft

Cutting edge avionics upgrades enhance aircraft operability, safety and efficiency

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has announced a comprehensive avionics upgrade and modernization program for Beechcraft King Air and Hawker aircraft, spanning Collins' Pro Line Fusion® and Pro Line 21™ advanced avionics systems.

The modernization program advances aircraft performance and safety while also equipping cockpits with technologies that reduce pilot workload, enhance situational awareness and enable efficiency and capacity improvements. The program includes:

Upgrading Pro Line 21-equipped King Air 200 and 300 series aircraft to Pro Line Fusion.

Comprehensive system upgrades for factory-installed Pro Line Fusion King Air 200 and 300 series aircraft.

Pro Line 21 modernization upgrades for King Air 200 and 300 series aircraft.

Hawker 750, 800 and 900 series aircraft will also benefit from Pro Line 21 modernizations, further extending the operational capabilities and safety features while also meeting next-generation airspace requirements.

"Collins' flight deck modernization program provides pilots the intuitive and responsive flight deck performance needed to operate in ever evolving and complex global airspaces," said Nathan Voight, vice president and general manager of Business and Regional Avionics for Collins Aerospace. "The Pro Line updates were designed with the end user in mind, focusing on advanced functionality to make flight simpler, safer and more connected."

The Pro Line Fusion avionics system features intuitive, touchscreen displays and advanced communication, navigation and surveillance tools, integrating synthetic vision, enhanced navigation and simplified flight planning for greater pilot control and efficiency.

The Pro Line 21 system provides a fully integrated, reliable digital cockpit with high-resolution displays and streamlined communication, navigation and surveillance capabilities designed for enhanced situational awareness and workload reduction.

Collins' modernization initiative is supported by a comprehensive customer service program, including a robust dealer network and install base, ensuring a smooth transition for operators and tailored solutions that meet the exacting needs of aircraft owners.

