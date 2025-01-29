RTX's Collins Aerospace awarded Cooperative Engagement Capability Design Agent contract from U.S. Navy

Company to further advance critical warfighting capabilities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, was awarded a follow-on contract with a potential for up to $904 million over five years to continue development of the U.S. Navy's Cooperative Engagement Capability, a system that integrates sensors across surface, land, and air platforms to enable Integrated Fire Controls. RTX has been the sole provider of the Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) since 1985. The new sole source contract follows an existing five-year Design Agent contract.

The CEC is a critical network for the U.S. Navy that connects multiple platforms and associated sensors together and provides composite tracking to combat and weapons systems. Collins will add new capabilities to the system including increased interoperability, expanded weapon and sensor coordination and integration of new data sources.

"The Cooperative Engagement Capability is a key enabler to support the Navy's expanding Distributed Maritime Operations," said Ryan Bunge, vice president and general manager, C4I & Autonomy Solutions, Collins Aerospace. "The capabilities we've been developing for years are time-tested solutions that enable integrated fire controls across the Joint Services."

Collins has successfully deployed and maintained CEC on more than 174 U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and international platforms.

The contract provides significant opportunity and flexibility to affect the CEC mission through future task orders for engineering activities.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

