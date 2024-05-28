RTX's Collins Aerospace completes industry first retrofit of Iridium Certus satellite connectivity

Compact and light weight, the system is reliable, easy to install and cost-effective

GENEVA, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business has modified a Prince Aviation Cessna 525 Citation Jet with its IRT NX Satellite Communication (SATCOM) system, providing high-speed cabin connectivity through the Iridium Certus® 700 satellite service. EASA certification and design approval was obtained by Q.C.M. Design GmbH with Prince Aviation installing the hardware onto the aircraft, becoming the first customer to retrofit a business jet cabin with the Collins SATCOM solution.

Iridium's truly global network of satellites connect with Collins' advanced ARINCDirect℠ connectivity services, enabling speeds up to 704 kbps. The comprehensive solution provides users reliable, secure and cost-effective connectivity to browse the internet, make voice calls, text, access email and utilize social media applications.

"Today's business traveler expects to step on board their aircraft and continue to stay connected, productive and informed," said Nathan Voight, vice president and general manager, Business and Regional Avionics at Collins Aerospace. "Our Iridium SATCOM solution can facilitate advanced aircraft connectivity on most aircraft type, including very light jets. The compact size and lighter weight solution also enables quicker installation time and minimal drag while utilizing a reduced footprint."

The Collins designed and manufactured IRT NX SATCOM system includes a data unit, configuration module and antenna – providing consistent, cohesive connectivity throughout the aircraft while using less power than legacy systems.

Certification and installation were completed earlier this year with the first flight performed in late April. The Collins hardware, antenna and ARINCDirect connectivity services are on display at the 2024 European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland at Collins Aerospace booth K72. The Prince Aviation Citation Jet will be available at static display AD16 for live demonstrations of the Wi-Fi connectivity, and to view the retrofit installation of the solution on the aircraft.

