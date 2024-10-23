RTX's Collins Aerospace expands executive aircraft seating operations in Medley, Florida

Doubled production floor space and new machinery improves capacity and customization opportunities

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business is expanding its executive aircraft seating facility in Medley, Florida. The $2 million investment doubles the facility's upholstery production floor space to 30,000 square feet and adds state-of-the-art machining equipment that improves production efficiencies, enhances capabilities and reduces material waste.

A leader in seating upholstery for executive, business and VIP aircraft, Collins' 150,000 square-foot Medley facility uses a mix of high-tech automated machining and specialized craftsmen to produce highly customized aircraft furnishing solutions to meet the needs of its global customer base. The additional floor space and advanced machinery not only enhance the site's production capacity but expand its range of bespoke luxury upholstery solutions.

"This investment unlocks new dimensions to our executive seating site, augmenting our world-class capabilities and improving product quality, repeatability and lead times," said Scott Howard, director of business development for Executive Aircraft Seating for Collins Aerospace. "It's also a direct reflection of our dedication to innovation and commitment to continually improving our environmental impact by reducing material waste."

The new automated quilted panel machinery can execute complex designs, patterns and coloring for custom sewing, embroidery and perforation, while an automated material cutter uses advanced digital visioning for precision cutting to maximize material usage, expediting processes and efficiencies.

Examples of Collins' bespoke upholstery solutions are on display at Collins Aerospace booth #2041 at the annual NBAA-BACE show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE RTX