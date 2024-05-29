RTX's Collins Aerospace introduces its Helix™ next-generation main cabin seat

"Helix seating was developed with three key pillars in mind – comfort, reliability and sustainability," said Christophe Blanc, vice president and general manager of Aircraft Seating at Collins Aerospace. "The contemporary design increases passenger living space and under seat stowage, while the seat back is optimized to accommodate a greater number of integrated inflight entertainment (IFE) solutions, literature pockets and full-sized meal trays.

High strength-to-weight composite materials and advanced design enable a definitive weight savings over similar economy class seats, reducing the overall carry weight of aircraft, associated fuel burn and carbon emissions.

A reimagined frame design not only optimizes passenger seat back angles for longer lasting comfort, but also improves cushion integration – enhancing ergonomics, product longevity and consistency across cabins and fleets.

Collins is currently engaged with a number of airline customers to introduce the Helix main cabin seat into their narrowbody fleets.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE RTX