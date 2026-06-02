RTX's Collins Aerospace opens expanded manufacturing facility in Tajęcina, Poland

Facility to boost production capacity for landing gear systems by nearly 25%

TAJĘCINA, Poland, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has opened its newly expanded, 22,000 square-meter manufacturing facility in Tajęcina, Poland. The $69 million expansion will support an increase in landing gear system production capacity by nearly 25% for both commercial and defense aircraft programs. The site will create approximately 190 new jobs this year.

"Collins is making a long-term investment in both the local workforce and the future of aerospace in the broader Poland ecosystem," said Matt Maurer, vice president and general manager of Landing Systems at Collins Aerospace. "Building on the strong foundation established in 2012, this expansion significantly increases critical production capacity, accelerates growth, and strengthens our ability to deliver the high-performance landing gear systems our customers depend on around the world."

Collins' advanced landing gear systems are designed to improve performance and reduce maintenance requirements. The main, nose and wing landing gear assemblies are produced and supported by teams at the Tajęcina and Krosno facilities.

In addition to Collins' expansion, RTX's Pratt & Whitney business also recently announced a $100 million investment to expand production capacity at its Rzeszów facility, focusing on critical engine components such as rotating compressor and turbine disks. This expansion, supporting increased demand for Pratt & Whitney GTF™, F135, and F100 engines, is expected to boost output by 30% and become operational by 2028.

Poland represents RTX's largest employee base and investment footprint outside of the United States, with more than 9,400 employees across its Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon businesses. RTX has operated in Poland for over 50 years and currently runs nine major engineering, manufacturing, maintenance and research development facilities in-country, supporting both commercial and military programs.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, provides advanced aerospace and defense solutions across avionics, aircraft interiors, aerostructures and engine components, mission systems, and power and control systems. Our global employees are dedicated to delivering innovative technologies to enhance aircraft performance, passenger comfort, operational safety and reliability.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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SOURCE RTX