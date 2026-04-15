RTX's Collins Aerospace secures three airline launch customers for its Helix™ main cabin seat

Nearly 200 aircraft will be equipped with Helix seating across Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 fleets

HAMBURG, Germany, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, announced today that three international airlines have selected its Helix™ main cabin seat for upcoming narrowbody aircraft deliveries. With installations confirmed across Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 family variants, the initial orders will cover approximately 200 aircraft.

Purposefully crafted to support passengers and the evolving demands of narrowbody air travel, Helix refines main cabin ergonomics with a deliberate design that invites tactile comfort and a rich set of customer-selectable amenities. Each seat provides passengers additional living space and reduces weight over previous seat generations.

"Our airline customers are looking for cabin solutions to support the next decade of narrowbody travel, particularly as fleets and network strategies continue to evolve," said Steve Kotso, vice president and general manager of Commercial Seating for Collins Aerospace. "These launch customers reflect the strong demand for Helix to deliver the optimal comfort, efficiency and durability needed to support this new age of single-aisle flight."

The Helix industrial design language merges form with function, reducing part count and complexity to improve passenger satisfaction while maintaining existing seating densities. Premium material selection and architectural design provide cost of ownership advantages while a global aftermarket network ensures operational continuity throughout the product lifecycle.

Helix seating is currently in development, with shipsets primed to deliver in coordination with aircraft delivery schedules near the end of 2027. Helix seating is on display this week at Aircraft Interiors Expo.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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SOURCE RTX