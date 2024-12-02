RTX's Collins Aerospace to deliver additional MAPS Gen II units

Navigation hardware to protect platforms against threats

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, received its fourth order for the Mounted Assured Positioning, Navigation (PNT) and Timing Generation II systems (MAPS Gen II), valued at $95 million. The jam-and-spoof-resistant navigation solution hardware will be delivered to the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps for installation on combat ground vehicles to provide resiliency during multi-domain operations in contested environments.

MAPS Gen II will deliver critical mission data while enhancing protection against electronic attack. The vehicle-mounted system provides fusion of sensor data including satellite navigation information, terrain mapping and secured positioning, navigation and timing data for crewed and uncrewed ground vehicles.

"As near peer threats continue to evolve and advance, we're seeing increased demand for resiliency against electronic warfare," said Philippe Limondin, vice president and general manager for Resilient Navigation Solutions, Collins Aerospace. "In response, we're partnering closely with the U.S. Army to reduce overall costs so MAPS Gen II can be fielded faster and more readily available across the services to allow mission execution with precision and accuracy."

Collins is increasing its production volume capabilities to meet customer requirements. In addition to the current offering, Collins is working to develop aftermarket installation kits that will streamline the fielding process and reduce retrofitting complexity on existing vehicles.

MAPS Gen II is comprised of the company's NavHub™-100 navigation system and Multi-Sensor Antenna System (MSAS-100) and can be scaled to accomplish multiple mission sets including combat, artillery fires, air and missile defense, ship-to-shore and contested logistics.

