RTX's Collins Aerospace wins a Crystal Cabin Award for its SkyNook solution

The transformational solution reimagines an underutilized location into an elevated passenger retreat

HAMBURG, Germany, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been named winner of a 2026 Crystal Cabin Award for its SkyNook solution, a semi-private retreat located at the aft of a widebody aircraft. The Crystal Cabin Award is presented annually as part of Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany.

Presented first prize in the Passenger Comfort category, Collins' SkyNook solution reclaims commonly underutilized space in the final row of twin aisle aircraft where fuselages narrow and frequently require double seat installation rather than the standard triple. The system deploys a convertible console into this often-unused area between the aircraft wall and seat, providing a location to safely secure a car seat, bassinet, pet carrier, or flex for an extended work and dining surface.

"Our team of cabin experience designers are persistent in their dedication to iterating and reimagining cabin solutions that leverage every square inch of space to improve air travel for passengers, airlines and crew members," said Jefferey McKee, director of Customer Experience Design at Collins Aerospace. "SkyNook exemplifies this commitment, transforming a frequently overlooked area into a serene retreat that maximizes functionality, comfort and flexibility for families, passengers with service animals or those with sensory considerations."

SkyNook also comes equipped with a privacy divider, not only providing a visual barrier from the aisle and adjacent passengers, but also sound dampening from galley and lavatory areas.

With the win, Collins has now claimed 16 Crystal Cabin Awards in the 20-year history of the program. Demonstrations of SkyNook are taking place this week in the Collins Aerospace booth at Aircraft Interiors Expo.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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SOURCE RTX