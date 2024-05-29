RTX's Collins Aerospace wins prestigious Crystal Cabin Award for STARLight™ structural technology

Collins has now won 14 Crystal Cabin Awards in the program's 18-year history

HAMBURG, Germany, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business has been named a winner of a 2024 Crystal Cabin Award for its STARLight™ structural technology. The Crystal Cabin Award is the only international award for excellence in aircraft interior innovation.

Placing first in the Material and Components category, Collins' STARLight structures are ultra-lightweight, strong and sustainable composite structures that can easily integrate into many cabin interior spaces – including seats, galleys, monuments, lavatories, interior linings and more.

Lightweight and flexible, STARLight™ structural technology can seamlessly integrate into many aircraft interior components.

Advanced composite designs tools, automated manufacturing techniques and the use of renewable materials result in architectures that are thinner and lighter weight than traditional honeycomb panels. The monolithic structures are reinforced with stiffeners that match the shape and curvature of the final structure, providing enhanced strength, reliability and integrity to the end product.

"Innovation and the relentless pursuit of technology development and integration is not just core to all we do but is foundational to Collins' service of our global customer base," said Rebecca Stoner, vice president of engineering at Collins Aerospace. "The recognition of STARLight structures as a Crystal Cabin Award winner is an incredible testament to the Collins team and how something as simple as material development and optimization can provide an outsized impact on manufacturing, cabin integration and aircraft operations."

The advanced machining techniques utilized by STARLight technologies eliminate the need for pre-preg fabric, adhesives and bonding in the material assembly process – not only eliminating structural weight but also leading to a significant reduction in material waste and energy-intensive processes in manufacturing.

Collins was named a finalist for two other 2024 Crystal Cabin Awards, including its ARISE™ intelligent comfort system and ADAPT™ digital flight experience control.

