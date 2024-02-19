RTX's Pratt & Whitney announces further capacity expansion at Singapore Manufacturing Facility

Investment to significantly increase the facility's output yield of turbine disks and headcount

SINGAPORE, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Singapore Airshow) -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, today announced a $20 million investment to grow its manufacturing capacity in Singapore for the production of Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine high pressure turbine (HPT) disks. The capacity expansion is expected to increase the facility's workforce by more than 10% over the next two years.

Pratt & Whitney to grow production of GTF™ engine high pressure turbine (HPT) disks in Singapore

Pratt & Whitney's Singapore facility currently produces 2,400 turbine disks annually, and the expansion is expected to increase annual output yield of the disks by approximately 45% by January 2026. The expansion will also improve the facility's capacity to intake raw materials, maintain inventory, and keep production and deliveries on schedule.

"This is a critical expansion to enable us to keep pace with the fleet of GTF engines and high-pressure turbine disks. With this latest development we are focused on automation and connectivity as part of our commitment to Industry 4.0 principles that aim to enhance operational efficiency and productivity," said Marc Paquet, general manager for P&W NGPF Manufacturing Company Singapore Pte Ltd.

Pratt & Whitney's Singapore manufacturing facility achieved full operational capability in June 2023, and plays a key role in the company's production of critical components for the GTF™ engine family. The facility uses wall-to-wall closed-door machining and actively integrates the latest technology and automation into the manufacturing process.

The 20,500 square meter facility produces hybrid metallic fan blades and highly complex turbine components. The Singapore facility, a joint venture between Pratt & Whitney and Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd., is the second Pratt & Whitney fan blade and HPT disk production facility in the world, playing a critical role in supporting customer needs in Asia Pacific and beyond.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more, visit www.prattwhitney.com.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

