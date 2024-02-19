RTX's Pratt & Whitney announces further capacity expansion at Singapore Manufacturing Facility

News provided by

RTX

19 Feb, 2024, 20:15 ET

Investment to significantly increase the facility's output yield of turbine disks and headcount

SINGAPORE, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Singapore Airshow) -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, today announced a $20 million investment to grow its manufacturing capacity in Singapore for the production of Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine high pressure turbine (HPT) disks. The capacity expansion is expected to increase the facility's workforce by more than 10% over the next two years.

Continue Reading
Pratt & Whitney to grow production of GTF™ engine high pressure turbine (HPT) disks in Singapore
Pratt & Whitney to grow production of GTF™ engine high pressure turbine (HPT) disks in Singapore

Pratt & Whitney's Singapore facility currently produces 2,400 turbine disks annually, and the expansion is expected to increase annual output yield of the disks by approximately 45% by January 2026. The expansion will also improve the facility's capacity to intake raw materials, maintain inventory, and keep production and deliveries on schedule.

"This is a critical expansion to enable us to keep pace with the fleet of GTF engines and high-pressure turbine disks. With this latest development we are focused on automation and connectivity as part of our commitment to Industry 4.0 principles that aim to enhance operational efficiency and productivity," said Marc Paquet, general manager for P&W NGPF Manufacturing Company Singapore Pte Ltd.

Pratt & Whitney's Singapore manufacturing facility achieved full operational capability in June 2023, and plays a key role in the company's production of critical components for the GTF™ engine family. The facility uses wall-to-wall closed-door machining and actively integrates the latest technology and automation into the manufacturing process.

The 20,500 square meter facility produces hybrid metallic fan blades and highly complex turbine components. The Singapore facility, a joint venture between Pratt & Whitney and Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd., is the second Pratt & Whitney fan blade and HPT disk production facility in the world, playing a critical role in supporting customer needs in Asia Pacific and beyond.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more, visit www.prattwhitney.com.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com

SOURCE RTX

Also from this source

RTX's Collins Aerospace facility in the Philippines now operating fully on renewable electricity

RTX's Collins Aerospace facility in the Philippines now operating fully on renewable electricity

(SINGAPORE AIRSHOW) -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, today announced its facility in Tanauan City, Philippines is now operating on...
RTX's Pratt & Whitney Opens Expansion Site at Eagle Services Asia Facility in Singapore

RTX's Pratt & Whitney Opens Expansion Site at Eagle Services Asia Facility in Singapore

(SINGAPORE AIRSHOW) Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, today announced the official opening of a 48,000 square-foot expansion of its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.