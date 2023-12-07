RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada and Leonardo achieve first 100% SAF flight with PT6C-67C-powered AW139 helicopter

100% SAF flight marks a historical first for the PT6 engine series

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney Canada and Leonardo today announced the successful completion of the first flight for an AW139 using 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in both PT6C-67C engines. The 75-minute flight and ground tests, which took place at Leonardo's facility in Cascina Costa di Samarate, Italy, evaluated engine performance at multiple power variations and demonstrated no significant differences in the response to the new fuel compared with the use of Jet A1 fuel. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

The first flight of the Leonardo AW139 helicopter using 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in both Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6C-67C engines.
"Flights such as these are instrumental in our efforts to ensure 100% SAF compatibility for our engines," said Maria Della Posta, president, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "This is the first time a PT6 engine has been flown using 100% SAF, marking this as a significant milestone for the unrivaled engine series. Proving the engine's capability with drop-in SAF provides the foundation for the future of the PT6 in sustainable aviation and builds on its legacy of success."

Ensuring compatibility with 100% SAF is part of Pratt & Whitney's strategy of enabling more sustainable aviation through the pursuit of smarter technologies, cleaner fuels, and greener business practices, supporting the aviation industry's goal of achieving net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

"The results of this first demonstration flight are a further testament to the outstanding design of the AW139, its high performance, and the excellent relationship we have with Pratt & Whitney Canada," said Gian Piero Cutillo, managing director, Leonardo Helicopters. "This flight demonstrates another tangible benefit of the most successful helicopter in its class and provides a positive way forward to the many operators carrying out missions in all weather conditions as they aim for more ambitious sustainability goals."

Pratt & Whitney Canada engines have achieved more than one billion hours of flight across the entire fleet since the introduction of the PT6 in 1963.  Nearly 3,000 PT6C engines have been manufactured by Pratt & Whitney Canada and the engine has contributed more than 8.5 million hours towards this milestone which underscores the trust and confidence placed of aircraft operators worldwide. Read more about Pratt & Whitney's history of innovation here.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more, visit www.prattwhitney.com.

About RTX 
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

