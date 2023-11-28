RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada announces cost-effective PT6T-3/6 Twinpac™ engine overhaul program designed especially for military customers

RTX

28 Nov, 2023, 01:00 ET

New P&WCSMART solution provides a set-cost option to extend the service life of Bell 212 and Bell 412 helicopters

MADRID, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney Canada announced today a new, cost-effective P&WCSMART military overhaul program developed specifically for military customers flying Bell 212 and Bell 412 helicopters with PT6T-3 or PT6T-6 Twinpac™ engines. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

The Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6T engine.
"Our P&WCSMART portfolio was developed to assist customers flying mature engines, in many cases requiring an overhaul," said Irene Makris, vice president of Customer Service at Pratt & Whitney Canada. "This new P&WCSMART military program for PT6T-3/6 engines on military fleets takes into consideration the mission and environment of military customers by offering overhaul costs that are predictable, allowing our customers to accurately budget for their engine maintenance costs."

Pratt & Whitney Canada's portfolio of P&WCSMART MRO solutions deliver original equipment manufacturer (OEM) value and genuine P&WC parts and services. The P&WCSMART program work is conducted through the company's Global Service Network and comes with an OEM-level warrantee on parts and labor.

Pratt & Whitney Canada engines have achieved more than one billion hours of flight across the entire fleet since the introduction of the PT6 in 1963. The PT6T engine family has contributed more than 48 million hours towards the fleet total. Read more about Pratt & Whitney's history of innovation here.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more, visit www.prattwhitney.com.

About RTX RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE RTX

