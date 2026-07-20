RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada awarded $1 billion JPATS sustainment contract

Bridgeport, West Virginia facility to overhaul PT6A-68 engines for the T-6 trainer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney Canada has been awarded a nine-year, $1 billion contract from V2X Inc. to overhaul more than 750 PT6A-68 engines that power the U.S. Joint Primary Aircraft Training System (JPATS) T-6 trainer fleet. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

Issued under V2X's T-6 Contractor Operated and Maintained Base Supply (COMBS) contract, the award underscores the companies' long-standing partnership delivering sustainment support for the T-6 aircraft.

"Supporting JPATS pilots starts with reliable trainer aircraft, and our maintenance work helps ensure these planes are ready for every new class of aviators," said Frédéric Lefebvre, vice president, Pratt & Whitney Canada, Customer Service Operations. "This award is a testament to our 500 West Virginia employees, and the high-quality sustainment support they provide to our customers."

Pratt & Whitney Canada's Bridgeport facility has been performing PT6A-68 maintenance, repair and overhaul work for more than four decades, providing mission-critical engine sustainment for operators worldwide. This award marks the second time the site has been awarded this engine refurbishment contract for the U.S. government, further demonstrating its proven performance, technical expertise and commitment to excellence in engine sustainment.

"V2X is extremely excited to have the engine OEM Pratt & Whitney Canada and their Bridgeport facility as a key partner on this contract," said Chis Abrams, vice president, V2X Aerospace Solutions. "We have great confidence in the P&WC Bridgeport team having worked together on other long-term contracts throughout the years."

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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SOURCE RTX