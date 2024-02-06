RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-52 selected to power new Piper M700 Fury® single-engine turboprop

Next generation aircraft re-affirms PT6A's engine-of-choice status in general aviation and builds on long-standing relationship between the two companies

LONGUEUIL, QC , Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney Canada today announced its PT6A-52 engine has been selected by Piper Aircraft Inc. for the Piper M700 Fury aircraft. This is the first time the PT6A-52 engine is used to power a single-engine turboprop. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-52 powering the new Piper M700 Fury.

"During our 55-year collaboration with Piper, we've had the privilege of powering some of the most successful single-engine turboprops in the industry," said Anthony Rossi, vice president, Global Sales and Marketing at Pratt & Whitney Canada. "The M700 Fury is an evolutionary addition to the Piper line-up that includes the PT6A-42A-powered M500 and M600 programs. In total, we have supplied Piper with 12 different PT6A engine models, delivering 3,100 engines to power more than 2,000 Piper aircraft."

Pratt & Whitney worked closely with Piper to integrate an electronic low-oil-level indicator, the first such device on a Piper aircraft, that facilitates the pre-flight process. With the PT6A-52 as its powerplant, the new Piper M700 Fury will also offer its customers:

Maximum cruise speed of 301 knots true airspeed

Class-leading maximum climb rate of more than 2,000 feet per minute

25% better take-off field length and landing performance compared to the M600SLS aircraft

Six-passenger capacity

Maximum take-off weight of 6,000 pounds

"The Piper M700 Fury highlights the longstanding relationship between Piper Aircraft and Pratt & Whitney, solidifying our commitment to delivering unparalleled products to our customers," said John Calcagno, president and chief executive officer of Piper Aircraft. "The PT6A-52 engine in the M700 Fury retains its full 700 shaft horsepower up to 24,000 feet, giving the aircraft exceptional power at high altitudes."

The versatility and proven performance of the PT6A makes it the engine of choice for demanding, high-cycle/high-power applications, in single- and twin-engine aircraft for missions and applications of all kinds. The PT6A is the only engine to achieve single engine instrument flight rules status for passenger revenue activity in North America, Australia, Europe, and New Zealand, important for owner/operators of the new M700 Fury who plan to use the aircraft to carry paying passengers.

Operators of PT6A engines are supported by Pratt & Whitney-owned and designated service facilities around the world, field support managers on six continents, a 24/7 Customer First Centre for rapid expert support, the most advanced diagnostic capabilities for this segment of the industry segment, including the Know My PT6 app, and the largest pool of Pratt & Whitney rental and exchange engines in the industry.

