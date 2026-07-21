RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada to invest $275 million CAD in Longueuil facility, with support from the Canadian and Quebec governments

Funding will enhance capabilities at Pratt & Whitney Canada's global headquarters and largest manufacturing site

LONDON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farnborough International Airshow — Pratt & Whitney Canada announced today a $275 million Canadian dollar investment to enhance manufacturing operations at its Longueuil, Quebec, facility. The investment will be funded by Pratt & Whitney Canada with support from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie du Québec. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

"This strategic investment in Longueuil strengthens our industrial capacity, enabling us to better support our customers and meet growing global demand," said Satheeshkumar Kumarasingam, president, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "It also reinforces our longstanding role as a pillar of the Québec aerospace ecosystem and a major contributor to Canadian aviation."

With this investment, Pratt & Whitney Canada will enhance industrial capabilities at its largest manufacturing facility, where nearly 4,500 employees support the production of engines for regional, business, general aviation and rotorcraft platforms. The site will add automated production lines, modernized machinery and cutting-edge digital processes, helping to drive greater efficiency and precision throughout its operations.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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SOURCE RTX