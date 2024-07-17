RTX's Pratt & Whitney Expands India Operations with Customer Service Center in Bengaluru

New center will employ 150 aerospace experts and drive customer service and operations support

BENGALURU, India, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, announced the establishment of its new Customer Service Center in Bengaluru. The new center will be part of Pratt & Whitney's India Capability Center and will drive customer service and operations support for Pratt & Whitney Canada's 68,000 engines in service.

The facility is expected to employ more than 150 aerospace experts and engineers who will support a global customer service ecosystem. The center will be co-located with Pratt & Whitney's supply chain operations, engineering, and digital transformation centers of excellence in India.

"With the new Customer Service Center, we are leveraging our existing investments in India and using regional talent to augment our world-class product and service dependability and customer experience service level," said Nivine Kallab, vice president, Customer Programs, Pratt & Whitney Canada.

Employees at the Customer Service Center will deliver a wide range of services such as maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) support, spare part management, engine leasing, engine reliability analysis and contract administration. The center's customers are expected to include Indian and global airlines, original equipment manufacturers, MROs, regulatory bodies and small operators.

Pratt & Whitney Canada's turboprop engine families power the majority of India's regional aviation fleet. Indian airlines like IndiGo, Alliance Air, Fly91 and SpiceJet operate over 90 ATR-72, ATR-42 and DHC-8-400 aircraft, powered by various Pratt & Whitney engines. The business also powers Indian Air Force's C-295 aircraft.

With an Indian workforce of more than 6,000 employees, across Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace, RTX has one the largest presences amongst aerospace and defense firms in India.

