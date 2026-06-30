RTX's Pratt & Whitney F119 engine surpasses one million flight hours

World's first fifth-generation fighter engine continues to deliver on safety and readiness for F-22 Raptor operators

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, announced today that the F119 engine has surpassed one million engine flight hours powering the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor. In achieving this milestone, the F119 has established itself as the pioneering fifth-generation fighter engine, delivering superior performance, advanced stealth, thrust vectoring and supercruise capability to the U.S. Air Force's premier air superiority fighter.

"The F119 engine plays a critical role in maintaining air dominance for the U.S. Air Force, as it enables the F-22 mission," said Jill Albertelli, president of Military Engines for Pratt & Whitney. "Having powered the F-22 Raptor since it launched over 20 years ago, the engine continues to provide unmatched capability, safety and readiness rates. This milestone demonstrates Pratt & Whitney's commitment to delivering for our customers."

Two F119 engines power each F-22 Raptor, delivering unparalleled aircraft maneuverability, operational capability and the ability to sustain supersonic speeds without afterburner—known as supercruise. The engine incorporates stealth technologies and a unique thrust-vectoring nozzle that provide unprecedented speed, agility, precision and situational awareness.

Pratt & Whitney's F119 engine delivers a generational leap in performance and reliability, giving warfighters the assurance that it will be ready to meet mission demands. It has compiled an exceptional track record of safety, dependability and performance since entering service, serving as the technological foundation for the F135 engine that powers the F-35 Lightning II.

To help maintain mission readiness, Pratt & Whitney's sustainment network supports the F-22 fleet through comprehensive depot facilities and ongoing modernization efforts. The F119 engine continues to innovate through tools like Model-Based Systems Engineering and Usage-Based Lifing, along with ongoing component improvements, ensuring the aircraft remains operationally viable for decades to come.

Pratt & Whitney delivered the final production F119 engine in 2013 and continues to support the global F-22 fleet through long-term sustainment services.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE RTX