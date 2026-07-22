RTX's Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines surpass 800 orders and commitments in 2026, year to date

Brings GTF order backlog to more than 8,000 engines

LONDON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farnborough International Airshow – Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has received more than 800 GTF engine orders and commitments since the beginning of 2026. Airlines and lessors that have announced orders so far this year include Abra Group, AirAsia, Azorra, Binter, British Airways, Finnair, Jackson Square Aviation, Luxair, Scoot, Tigerair Taiwan and VietJet. In total, more than 14,000 GTF engine orders and commitments have been placed by more than 90 customers worldwide.

"We see strong demand for the GTF engine and continued confidence in the value it delivers to customers," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "The GTF Advantage engine will enter into service later this year and will provide up to twice the time on wing, industry-leading fuel efficiency and even more range capability."

The GTF is the most fuel efficient engine for the single aisle market, delivering up to 20% lower fuel consumption and a 75% smaller noise footprint compared to the prior generation of engines. The engine's revolutionary geared architecture will serve as the foundation for next-generation propulsion technologies and is expected to have accumulated more than 300 million hours of flying time by the mid-2030s.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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SOURCE RTX