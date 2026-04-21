RTX's Pratt & Whitney invests more than $100M to expand MRO footprint in the U.S.

Expansions at sites in Texas, Florida and Arkansas will increase GTF maintenance capacity

ORLANDO, Fla., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO Americas -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, is investing more than $100 million across three maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) sites in Irving, Texas; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Springdale, Arkansas. As part of ongoing efforts to ramp maintenance capacity for the GTF engine, Pratt & Whitney is expanding the facilities and adding new equipment to enhance speed and efficiency throughout the MRO process.

"These investments demonstrate Pratt & Whitney's continued commitment to lifting our airline customers' GTF fleets," said Rob Griffiths, senior vice president, Commercial Engines Operations, Pratt & Whitney. "Across these three U.S. facilities, we are investing to increase throughput of GTF engines and parts, adding repair capabilities and deploying new technologies to return engines to our customers as quickly as possible."

The company's recent investments across its U.S. MRO facilities include:

$78 million in Irving, Texas Pratt & Whitney opened a new 500,000-square-foot facility for its Commercial Serviceable Assets business, which buys, sells and manages used serviceable material (USM) and engines. At a time when material constraints are one of the main drivers of delays in the MRO process, the investment will increase USM stock by more than 60%, helping to reduce engine turnaround time. It also enables the expansion of part repair development capability and MRO quick-turn capacity.



$20 million in West Palm Beach, Florida Pratt & Whitney expanded its West Palm Beach Engine Center by approximately 50,000 square feet, increasing GTF MRO capacity by 40%. As part of the investment, the site also added new equipment for engine assembly and disassembly, machining, testing, cleaning and warehousing.



$4.7 million in Springdale, Arkansas Pratt & Whitney expanded its Propulsion Systems Division by 7,000 square feet, providing additional space for commercial and military engine case repairs. The site also added new equipment to enable GTF additive manufacturing repairs that will reduce process time by more than 60%.



In addition to these investments, earlier this year Pratt & Whitney opened an 81,000-square-foot GTF MRO expansion at its Columbus Engine Center in Columbus, Georgia. The company invested $70 million to expand the site and add advanced equipment and machinery. The facility's annual capacity increased by more than 25%, adding critical overhaul volume to the GTF MRO network in support of the growing fleet.

The GTF MRO network consists of 21 global engine centers and approximately 40 component repair facilities. The GTF engine is the most fuel-efficient choice for the single aisle market. To date, more than 2,700 GTF-powered aircraft have been delivered to over 90 customers worldwide, with 13,000 engine orders and commitments in total across all platforms.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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SOURCE RTX