RTX's Pratt & Whitney Opens Expansion Site at Eagle Services Asia Facility in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (SINGAPORE AIRSHOW) Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, today announced the official opening of a 48,000 square-foot expansion of its Singapore based engine center, Eagle Services Asia (ESA). The facility will grow its GTF capacity by two-thirds this year.

"This expansion demonstrates our commitment to building industrial capacity by continuing to invest in our strategic sites around the world to support our customers," said Shang Meleschi, vice president of Aftermarket Operations – Asia Pacific and Türkiye at Pratt & Whitney. "We are bringing together talent from our engine center, technologies from the Singapore Technology Accelerator and innovative practices from across Pratt & Whitney to improve MRO performance for our GTF fleet."

The transformative technology insertion applied across both ESA sites integrates robotics, automation and machine learning to increase efficiency, lower stress on machine operators and increase safety for key MRO processes.

These innovations include fully automated high-pressure compressor (HPC) rotor stacking, a Receive-in-Check Cobot that augments the work done by human inspectors and a robotic arm to install and remove HPC bearing sleeves.

ESA, a joint venture between SIA Engineering Company and Pratt & Whitney, is a member of the Pratt & Whitney GTF™ MRO network. Since introducing GTF MRO capability in 2019, the facility has already completed over 500 GTF engine overhauls.

In 2023, Pratt & Whitney announced three GTF MRO facility expansions and six shop activations to support the growing GTF fleet. There are currently 15 active GTF MRO engine centers around the world, with seven locations in the Asia Pacific region including ESA in Singapore, Korean Airlines in Korea, IHI and MHIAEL in Japan, MTU Maintenance Zhuhai and AMECO in China, and China Airlines in Taiwan. By 2025, the company expects to have 19 active GTF MRO shops worldwide.

The GTF MRO network is part of Pratt & Whitney EngineWise® solutions, which provide operators with a full range of aftermarket services resulting in long-term, sustainable value. Visit prattwhitney.com/enginewise for more information.

