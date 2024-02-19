RTX's Pratt & Whitney Opens Expansion Site at Eagle Services Asia Facility in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (SINGAPORE AIRSHOW) Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, today announced the official opening of a 48,000 square-foot expansion of its Singapore based engine center, Eagle Services Asia (ESA). The facility will grow its GTF capacity by two-thirds this year.

Pratt & Whitney's Eagle Services Asia will grow its GTF capacity by two thirds in 2024.
"This expansion demonstrates our commitment to building industrial capacity by continuing to invest in our strategic sites around the world to support our customers," said Shang Meleschi, vice president of Aftermarket Operations – Asia Pacific and Türkiye at Pratt & Whitney. "We are bringing together talent from our engine center, technologies from the Singapore Technology Accelerator and innovative practices from across Pratt & Whitney to improve MRO performance for our GTF fleet."

The transformative technology insertion applied across both ESA sites integrates robotics, automation and machine learning to increase efficiency, lower stress on machine operators and increase safety for key MRO processes.

These innovations include fully automated high-pressure compressor (HPC) rotor stacking, a Receive-in-Check Cobot that augments the work done by human inspectors and a robotic arm to install and remove HPC bearing sleeves.

ESA, a joint venture between SIA Engineering Company and Pratt & Whitney, is a member of the Pratt & Whitney GTF™ MRO network. Since introducing GTF MRO capability in 2019, the facility has already completed over 500 GTF engine overhauls.

In 2023, Pratt & Whitney announced three GTF MRO facility expansions and six shop activations to support the growing GTF fleet. There are currently 15 active GTF MRO engine centers around the world, with seven locations in the Asia Pacific region including ESA in Singapore, Korean Airlines in Korea, IHI and MHIAEL in Japan, MTU Maintenance Zhuhai and AMECO in China, and China Airlines in Taiwan. By 2025, the company expects to have 19 active GTF MRO shops worldwide.

The GTF MRO network is part of Pratt & Whitney EngineWise® solutions, which provide operators with a full range of aftermarket services resulting in long-term, sustainable value. Visit prattwhitney.com/enginewise for more information.

About Pratt & Whitney 
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more, visit www.prattwhitney.com.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

