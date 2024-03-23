RTX's Pratt & Whitney receives full funding for F135 Engine Core Upgrade in FY 2024 Defense Appropriations bill

Program remains on track to enable Block 4 capabilities in 2029

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., March 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has received full funding in the recently passed fiscal year 2024 Defense Appropriations bill for its F135 Engine Core Upgrade, which will modernize the F-35's propulsion system to increase durability and fully-enable Block 4 capabilities and beyond starting in 2029.

"This bill will allow Pratt & Whitney to deliver the current and future propulsion capabilities that will keep the United States and its allies on the cutting edge of fighter engine technology," said Jill Albertelli, president of Pratt & Whitney Military Engines. "We are incredibly thankful to our congressional allies for their steadfast commitment to supporting these programs."

$497 million was allocated to the F135 ECU, which will move into detailed design later this year. The ECU is compatible with all three variants of the F-35, will be retrofittable, and will be available to all F-35 operators. The ECU will utilize the same F135 global sustainment network and domestic workforce already in place, supporting more than 57,000 jobs and 225 suppliers that contributed more than $2.2B to the U.S. economy in 2023.

"We are thankful that Congress has embraced and enacted the Defense Department's decision to upgrade the F135 with the Engine Core Upgrade, the lowest-risk, most cost-effective solution to modernizing the F-35," said Jeff Shockey, senior vice president, RTX government relations. "We are fortunate to enjoy continued bipartisan and bicameral support and leadership from our congressional advocates on this critical capability for the warfighter; particularly Sen. Susan Collins, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, and many other members that continue to be staunch advocates of the F135 program."

The defense bill also includes continued support for the Next-Generation Adaptive Propulsion program, a portion of which will be provided for Pratt & Whitney's XA103 adaptive engine to continue moving toward detailed design review for the prototype engine. Pratt & Whitney remains well-positioned to support concurrent development programs with the capacity and expertise to meet customers' evolving propulsion needs.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com .

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE RTX