RTX's Pratt & Whitney receives sustainment contract valued up to $870 million for TF33 engines powering B-52s, E-3s

News provided by

RTX

15 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Long-term solution supports strategic deterrence and readiness

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, was awarded a long-term TF33 engine sustainment contract valued up to $870 million by the Defense Logistics Agency. The TF33 engine powers a range of aircraft, including Boeing's B-52 Stratofortress and E-3 Sentry.

Continue Reading
Representatives from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), the U.S. Air Force and Pratt & Whitney attended a signing ceremony where Tracy Ruland, contracting officer for DLA Aviation, and Chris Johnson, vice president of Fighter & Mobility Programs for Pratt & Whitney, signed a long-term holistic sustainment solution for TF33 engines powering B-52 and E-3 aircraft.
This agreement is a culmination of the Defense Logistics Agency's decades-long partnership with the 448th Supply Chain Management Wing, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., and Pratt & Whitney to establish a holistic sustainment solution. This first-of-its-kind approach will reduce obsolescence, supporting the U.S. Air Force's wartime readiness today and into the foreseeable future.

"An engine's sustainment phase is a critical but often underappreciated portion of military readiness," said Jill Albertelli, president of Military Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "The TF33 enterprise is maturing beyond the conventional approach to a more complete, advance sustainment process that will maximize the TF33's support to many missions across the globe through 2050."

Under this contract, Pratt & Whitney will provide comprehensive engine sustainment services for a global fleet of nearly 1,000 engines over a six-year period, with an option of extending for another four years. Services under this contract include maintenance, spare parts, program management, field service, repairs and engineering support.

Sustainment work will run through April 2034 at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., additional U.S. Air Force locations, and Pratt & Whitney's Southern Logistics Center located in Atlanta, Ga.

About Pratt & Whitney 
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE RTX

