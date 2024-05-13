RTX's Pratt & Whitney receives Transport Canada type certification for PW545D engine

Engine selected to power Textron Aviation's business jet delivers improved specific fuel consumption, greater thrust and extended time between overhauls

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney Canada's PW545D engine is one step closer to entry into service with type certification granted May 9 by Transport Canada Civil Aviation. In May 2023, Textron Aviation announced its new Cessna Citation Ascend business jet would be powered by twin PW545D engines. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

Pratt & Whitney Canada receives Transport Canada certification for the PW545D engine selected to power the Cessna Citation Ascend business jet from Textron Aviation.

"As the latest derivative in the PW500 engine family, we look forward to the Ascend's entry into service," said Cedric Gauthier, vice president, Sales and Marketing, General Aviation, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "Certification was granted following 630 hours of engine testing, in addition to 230 hours of flight testing on the Ascend prototype test aircraft."

The new engine incorporates an advanced mixer and efficiency improvements in the compressor and turbine sections, thereby lowering fuel burn and reducing operating temperatures. The new engine is also equipped with Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) technology which is included with many PW500 models. This enables the Citation Ascend to integrate new auto-throttle technology that simplifies engine operation, maximizes efficiency and reduces pilot workload.

There are approximately 4,600 PW500 engines in service today, with more than 5,000 manufactured. The fleet has flown approximately 24.5 million hours. PW500 engines also power other aircraft in the Textron Aviation portfolio such as the Cessna Citation Bravo, Excel, XLS, XLS+, Ultra Encore and Encore+. In addition to a family of business jets, Textron Aviation also manufactures twin- and single-engine turboprops, many of which are powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada engines.

Read more about Pratt & Whitney's history of innovation here.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE RTX