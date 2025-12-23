RTX's Raytheon awarded $1.7 billion contract to deliver four Patriot fire units to Spain

News provided by

RTX

Dec 23, 2025, 08:30 ET

Contract marks Spain's largest Patriot order ever

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, was awarded a $1.7 billion contract to supply Spain with four Patriot® air and missile defense systems.

The foreign military sales contract includes radars, launchers, command and control stations, and training equipment.

"Modernizing air and missile defense is vital to Spain's security and sovereignty. Raytheon's work with the Spanish government and local industry will help ensure readiness against evolving threats," said Pete Bata, senior vice president of Global Patriot at Raytheon. "Raytheon is continuing to support Spain's government while working with their robust defense industry to deliver Patriot."

Raytheon has collaborated with local Spanish defense companies including Sener for electro-mechanical control system of the GEM-T missile as part of its Patriot global supply chain network.

Patriot is the only combat-proven ground-based air and missile defense capability in the world able to defend against long-range cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and the full spectrum of air-breathing threats.

Backed by a world-class command-and-control system, Patriot has intercepted hundreds of advanced aerial threats in conflicts around the globe. Patriot is the foundation of air defense for 19 countries, and the system continues to demonstrate its effectiveness against advanced aerial threats and massive complex raid attacks.

The contract comes as Germany, the Netherlands, and Romania have placed orders for additional Patriot systems in 2025.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com

SOURCE RTX

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

RTX's Collins Aerospace demonstrates latest development in anti-jam technology

Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, showcased its latest innovation in anti-jam Assured Positioning Navigation and Timing (APNT)...

RTX's Raytheon to equip U.S. Air Force autonomous fighter jet with PhantomStrike® radar

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, announced today that it has received a contract from the U.S. Air Force to equip the autonomous X-62A Variable ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

Homeland Security

Homeland Security

News Releases in Similar Topics