RTX's Raytheon awarded $168 million contract for Romanian Patriot air defense equipment

Second Patriot order for Romania within one year

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, was awarded a $168 million contract to supply Romania with equipment related to the Patriot® air and missile defense system.

The foreign military sales contract includes a radar, command and control system, launchers, and miscellaneous support and test equipment.

"Patriot remains the air and missile defense system of choice worldwide," said Pete Bata, senior vice president of Global Patriot at Raytheon. "Our focus is on delivering proven, combat-tested capabilities to support readiness and enhance collective security across Europe."

Patriot is the only combat-proven ground-based air and missile defense capability in the world able to defend against long-range cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and the full spectrum of air-breathing threats.

Backed by a world-class command-and-control system, Patriot has intercepted hundreds of advanced aerial threats in conflicts around the globe. Patriot is the foundation of air defense for 19 countries, and the system continues to demonstrate its effectiveness against advanced aerial threats and massive complex raid attacks.

The contract is the second Patriot order for Romania within a year. Additionally, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain have placed orders for more Patriot systems in 2025.

