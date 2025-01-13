RTX's Raytheon awarded $333 million contract for SM-6 Block IA production

News provided by

RTX

Jan 13, 2025, 09:00 ET

Missile supports anti-air, anti-surface warfare and sea-based terminal ballistic missile defense in one solution

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, was awarded a $333 million contract from the U.S. Navy to produce Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) Block IA missiles.

"SM-6 has a proven performance, and this contract is an important step for providing this urgently needed weapon to our armed forces," said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. "Raytheon continues to work closely with our customers to ensure our military has an unfair advantage at sea and to keep our adversaries guessing."

Deployed on U.S. Navy ships, SM-6 delivers a proven, over-the-horizon offensive and defensive capability by leveraging the time-tested Standard Missile airframe and propulsion system. It's the only missile that supports anti-air and anti-surface warfare and sea-based terminal ballistic missile defense in one solution, enabling the U.S. and its allies to cost-effectively increase the offensive might of surface forces.

SM-6 has been successfully fired from various U.S. Navy ships, unmanned vessels, and launchers on land. In March 2024, SM-6 demonstrated its anti-missile capabilities by successfully intercepting a medium-range ballistic missile target at sea during the Flight Test Aegis Weapon System (FTM)-32 exercise.

Production under this contract will be completed at Raytheon facilities in Tucson, Ariz., Huntsville, Ala., Andover, Mass., and Dine, N.M. with expected completion by 2027.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE RTX

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

RTX to release fourth quarter results on January 28, 2025

RTX (NYSE: RTX) will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings results on Tuesday, January 28, prior to the stock market opening. A...

RTX's Raytheon awarded $946 million contract to provide additional Patriot air defense systems to Romania

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, was awarded a $946 million contract to supply Romania with additional Patriot® air and missile defense systems....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

Homeland Security

Homeland Security

News Releases in Similar Topics