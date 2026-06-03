RTX's Raytheon awarded $515 million contract for SPY-6 family of radars

Contract accelerates integration and test support for the U.S. Navy's most advanced maritime radar

ANDOVER, Mass., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been awarded a $515 million contract from the U.S. Navy for the SPY-6 family of radars. The contract is a follow-on to the Integration and Production Support contract, which was awarded in June 2025, and includes upgrading Flight IIA destroyers with the SPY-6(V)4 variant.

Under the sole source award, Raytheon will provide continued support for the SPY-6 family of radars to the U.S. Navy, including the government of Germany with the potential for other countries to be added under the Foreign Military Sales program.

"With over a decade of demonstrated success at sea, SPY-6 remains the U.S. Navy's most advanced maritime radar, providing the fleet with unmatched sensing power and multi-mission readiness to counter evolving threats," said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. "Backed by an $800 million investment to modernize our radar manufacturing facilities, we're accelerating production and are expecting to double SPY‑6 output by 2028."

SPY-6 is now aboard two commissioned U.S. Navy ships and is installed on 11 others, all of which are undergoing various stages of testing. Over the next decade, SPY-6 is expected to be deployed on more than 50 U.S. Navy ships, enhancing defense against air, surface, ballistic and electronic warfare threats.

SPY-6 is one of several radar programs designed and manufactured at Raytheon's Radar Development Facility in Andover, Massachusetts, a 30,000-square foot site supporting the production of diverse types of radars for U.S. and allied forces. This vertically integrated and highly automated site is one of the most advanced in the world, complete with a gallium nitride (GaN) foundry to produce the semiconductors essential for SPY-6 and other Raytheon radars.

Raytheon is actively hiring engineers across multiple disciplines to support this critical program. Interested candidates can learn more by visiting our website.

About Raytheon

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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SOURCE RTX