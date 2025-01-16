RTX's Raytheon awarded $529 million contract to replenish Dutch Patriot air defense system

Replacement equipment will backfill fire unit sent to Ukraine

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, was awarded a $529 million contract to supply the Netherlands with a Patriot® air and missile defense system fire unit and related equipment. This contract supports the replenishment of a Patriot fire unit donated to Ukraine.

The direct commercial sales contract includes a single fire unit consisting of a radar, launchers, command and control stations, and other support equipment.

"Raytheon is committed to partnering with the Dutch as they continue to advance their integrated air and missile defense capabilities," said Pete Bata, senior vice president of Global Patriot at Raytheon. "The Netherlands' investment in Patriot ensures collective security and deterrence across Europe."

Patriot is the only combat-proven ground-based air and missile defense capability in the world able to defend against advanced long-range cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and the full spectrum of air-breathing threats. Patriot is the foundation of air defense for 19 countries, and the system continues to demonstrate its effectiveness against advanced aerial threats and massive complex raid attacks.

Work on this contract will primarily be conducted in Andover, Mass., and Huntsville, Ala.

