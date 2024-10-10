RTX's Raytheon awarded $736 million contract to produce AIM-9X missiles

Missile is proven across air-to-air and ground-launch domains

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, was awarded a $736 million contract from the U.S. Navy to produce AIM-9X® SIDEWINDER® missiles.

This contract is for the improved Block II variant, which addresses hardware obsolescence through upgrades to ensure superior performance and long-term reliability.

"AIM-9X remains the weapon of choice for short-range air-to-air and surface-to-air missile defense, and worldwide customer demand is strong," said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. "We're investing, innovating, and partnering with our U.S. Navy customer to significantly increase our AIM-9X production capacity starting with orders next year."

AIM-9X is the most advanced infrared-tracking, short-range, air-to-air and surface-to-air missile in the world. It is configured for easy installation on a wide range of modern aircraft and provides proven layered defense with ground-launched capabilities, including the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, or NASAMS.

A U.S. Navy-led joint program with the U.S. Air Force, AIM-9X is used by over 30 allied and partner nations and continues to gain international interest. In March 2024, the Czech Republic became the most recent international customer by signing a letter of agreement for procurement of the missile for use on their F-35 aircraft.

Work under this contract will take place in various locations within the continental U.S. through 2029.

