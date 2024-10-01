RTX's Raytheon awarded U.S. Navy contract for Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Expansion

Capability upgrade will counter new adversary threats

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been awarded a $192 million contract from the U.S. Navy to develop the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Expansion (NGJ-MBX), an upgrade to the current Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) system.

This modification will extend the frequency range of the NGJ-MB system to counter additional threats. MBX provides additional capabilities to improve operational effectiveness.

"Offensive Electronic Attack provides a tremendous combat capability supporting strike packages and kinetic weapons across a broad range of missions," said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. "With this upgrade, we'll ensure our naval aviators in all theaters are better prepared to counter new adversary threats and provide greater combat power throughout their missions."

NGJ-MB, to include MBX, is a cooperative development and production program with the Royal Australian Air Force. It is an airborne electronic attack system consisting of two pods containing active electronically scanned arrays that radiate in the mid-band frequency range.

The U.S. Navy employs NGJ-MB on the EA-18G GROWLER® to target advanced electronic warfare threats.

Work under this contract will take place in Dallas; Forest, Michigan; El Segundo, California; and Fort Wayne, Indiana through 2027.

