RTX's Raytheon completes first AN/TPY-2 radar for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

This latest version features GaN technology for increased sensitivity.

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has delivered the first AN/TPY-2 radar for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The AN/TPY-2 is a missile defense radar that can detect, track and discriminate ballistic missiles in multiple phases of flight.

This is the first AN/TPY-2 radar with a complete Gallium Nitride, or GaN, populated array in the system. GaN is a glasslike material that offers key advantages over other radio frequency semiconductors in energy efficiency, weight and power output. GaN technology provides greater sensitivity to increase range as well as expand surveillance capacity. This technology is also a key enabler in allowing the AN/TPY-2 radar to support the hypersonic mission.

"The latest AN/TPY-2 radar is now in a different class with Raytheon making more than 50 enhancements to the radar," said Paul Ferraro, President, Air & Space Defense Systems, Raytheon. "These upgrades will help Saudi Arabia to better defend itself from missile threats and will additionally benefit the entire fleet with enhanced sensing capability."

AN/TPY-2 operates in the X-band of the electromagnetic spectrum. This enables it to see targets more clearly and distinguish between an actual threat to a defended area and non-threat objects, like separation debris. When operating in Terminal mode, AN/TPY-2 is directly in the fire control loop of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) ballistic missile defense system through its direct communication with the THAAD missile.

