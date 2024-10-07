RTX's Raytheon completes hydrodynamic testing for the Barracuda Mine Neutralization System

Milestone moves program one step closer to operational testing

PORTSMOUTH, R.I., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, recently conducted a series of controlled environmental tests for the Barracuda Mine Neutralization System at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division.

Using a production representative test unit, Barracuda operated and collected data in environments of various sea states and water currents, demonstrating the ability to hydrodynamically control itself in conditions simulating the ocean.

The test demonstrated the ability of the vehicle to detect, track and hold position on a target on its own. It was the first time Raytheon has executed this type of testing with the Barracuda mine neutralizer underwater vehicle and moves the program one step closer towards meeting operational requirements.

"This event marks a significant milestone in the advancement of underwater security and naval defense," said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. "Barracuda's performance reaffirms its position as a game-changing solution for identifying and neutralizing naval mines, a critical challenge in modern naval operations."

Barracuda is the U.S. Navy's program of record for next-generation mine neutralization. It is a semi-autonomous system that uses sonar and camera systems to locate and neutralize undersea mine threats.

Raytheon was first awarded a contract for Barracuda in 2018. The program completed its critical design review in March 2023, and has now entered its qualification testing phase. In July 2023, Raytheon was awarded a contract to deliver engineering development model units to the U.S. Navy. The program will go into Low-Rate Initial Production in 2027.

About Raytheon

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE RTX