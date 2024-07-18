RTX's Raytheon demonstrates SM-6 integration with LTAMDS and IBCS

Army and Navy programs combine to defeat complex threat

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Valiant Shield 24, Raytheon, an RTX business, demonstrated a simulated complex missile engagement leveraging the U.S. Army's Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor, or LTAMDS, and Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System, IBCS, launching the U.S. Navy's premier, long-range effector, Standard Missile-6 (SM-6).

Using track data from Army LTAMDS simulators and operational SM-6 engagement control software interfaced with IBCS, the test demonstrated the successful integration of these existing, respective Army and Navy program capabilities. This proves the feasibility of SM-6 as an additional effector within the Army IAMD architecture including IBCS and LTAMDS. The experiment, which used a combination of physical systems' hardware and simulation, demonstrated the effective detection and identification of an in-coming threat, target and track data transfer, launch command, and the successful guide to missile intercept.

"The successful test confirms a viable option for INDOPACOM by demonstrating SM-6 integrated with IBCS and LTAMDS," said Tom Laliberty, president of Land & Air Defense Systems at Raytheon. "LTAMDS matched with SM-6 adds an exceptional capability to defeat increasingly diverse and complex threats with a multi-mission missile that flies as far as the radar can see – providing for long range Army and Joint integrated air and missile defense."

Valiant Shield is a bi-annual exercise that brings allies and partners together to develop, test and train in a relevant and realistic environment. Government and industry bring technologies, designs and solutions with the common goal to increase the joint-combined force's ability to plan, communicate and conduct complex, multi-domain operations throughout the Indo-Pacific.

