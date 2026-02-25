RTX's Raytheon ELCAN selected to deliver customised Specter® DR sights for German Armed Forces

Surging European demand sees orders surpass 100,000 sights

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX (NYSE: RTX), through its Raytheon ELCAN optical systems business, has been awarded a production contract to supply a highly customised variant of its Specter® DR 1-4x weapon sight to the German Armed Forces, advancing Germany's wider soldier system modernization program.

Under the agreement, Raytheon ELCAN, in close coordination with Leonardo Germany, will deliver a bespoke configuration tailored specifically to German operational requirements. The enhanced solution integrates an Aimpoint® reflex sight mounted above the primary optic to support rapid transitions between close-quarters and mid-range engagements.

"The German Armed Forces are undertaking a major enhancement of their soldier system capability, and we are providing a tailored optical solution that supports their evolving operational needs," said Chris Reimer, Raytheon ELCAN Business Development & Strategy Manager. "This award reflects continued confidence in the Specter® DR platform and our ability to deliver rugged, mission-ready optics for Europe's frontline forces."

This award builds on accelerating demand for the Specter® DR family across Europe. Since August 2024, Germany, Denmark, Lithuania, Spain, Italy, and Finland have collectively ordered more than 100,000 Specter® DR sights, with a total value exceeding €193 million.

European soldier system programs increasingly feature advanced, customized enhancements, including multiband laser protection, custom reticles, specialized mounts, and nation-specific finishes. Many recent procurements also integrate a secondary reflex sight mounted on the Specter® DR, enabling seamless transitions between close-quarters and mid-range engagements.

Recent European awards underscore the enduring relevance of the Specter® DR family and Raytheon ELCAN's commitment to delivering high-performance, mission-ready optics tailored to allied land forces. With over two decades of operational service and widespread use across NATO and allied militaries, the Specter® DR remains one of the most trusted dual-role weapon sights worldwide.

