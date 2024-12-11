RTX's Raytheon High-Energy Laser Weapon System fired by British Army for first time

Soldiers successfully tested the Raytheon laser weapon at moving targets at MoD range in Wales

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon UK, part of RTX's (NYSE: RTX) Raytheon business, announced that its High-Energy Laser Weapon System (HELWS) completed a successful live-firing with the British Army directed against moving aerial targets.

The trial, conducted at a military range in Wales, is the latest stage of the Ministry of Defence's Land Laser Directed Energy Weapon (LDEW) demonstrator programme and saw British soldiers operating Raytheon's HELWS by successfully tracking and neutralising moving aerial targets.

"Our High-Energy Laser Weapon System has been used in operations globally, and now the British Army is experimenting with this game-changing capability", said James Gray, chief executive and managing director of Raytheon UK. "The success of this test is the result of the skill, dedication, and vision of our scientists and engineers who have collaborated with the British Army to help fulfil its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological innovation."

The experiment marks the first time the British Army has tested a high-energy laser weapon mounted on an armoured vehicle, while also having soldiers trained on the weapon's targeting and tracking technologies.

Raytheon's HELWS was the first laser weapon integrated and fired from a land vehicle in the UK, as part of a joint programme between Raytheon UK and Team Hersa (the joint LDEW enterprise between Defence and Science Laboratory and Defence Equipment and Support).

The system operates by directing an intense beam of energy toward its target, using advanced sensors and tracking systems to maintain lock-on and accuracy in real time. It has proved effective in real-world conditions, validating its potential as a game-changing technology in modern warfare.

"This milestone demonstrates the power of collaboration between Dstl, DE&S industry partners, and the British Army", said Matt Cork, Head of Team Hersa. "By integrating advanced directed energy technologies onto armoured platforms, we're not only proving the feasibility of these game-changing systems but also accelerating their path to operational readiness. It's an exciting step forward in redefining the future of defence capability."

About Raytheon

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

