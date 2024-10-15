RTX's Raytheon SM-3® Block IIA achieves full-rate production approval

This marks the first Missile Defense Agency cooperative development program with Japan to reach this milestone

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has entered full-rate production for Standard Missile-3 Block IIA, validating the program's design maturity amid increased demand for the product from the United States and allied partners.

The SM-3 Block IIA production milestone cleared the way for a $1.9 billion award from the U.S. Missile Defense Agency in July 2024 to produce rounds for both the U.S. government and Japan Ministry of Defense.

Full-rate production signals that there is no elevated design or manufacturing risk in the missile and validates its reliability and performance.

"SM-3 Block IIA is a testament to the continuing partnership with Japanese industry to mature ballistic missile defense capabilities for the defense of our nation and our allies around the globe," said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. "This milestone indicates that the team has achieved full maturity in the missile's design which leads to greater efficiencies throughout the program."

SM-3 Block IIA, created in a landmark cooperative development program between MDA, Japan Ministry of Defense and their industry partners (Raytheon and Japanese industry), is the first MDA-procured program of its kind to achieve this manufacturing milestone. SM-3 Block IIA features larger rocket motors and an enhanced kinetic warhead compared to its predecessors, allowing it to engage threats faster and protect larger regions from short- to intermediate-range ballistic missile threats.

Work under this contract will be done at Raytheon facilities in Tucson, Ariz.; and Huntsville, Ala., with completion by February 2031.

About Raytheon

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

