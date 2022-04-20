Ruan Continues Rollout of Orange EV All-Electric Terminal Trucks

With additional deployment, Ruan supports customer sustainability goals while increasing operational efficiency.

DES MOINES, Iowa and KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruan Transportation Management Systems, a premier provider of Integrated Supply Chain Solutions, announced today the deployment of an Orange EV pure electric terminal truck at an operations facility in St. Joseph, MO. With the addition of this fully electric unit, Ruan is expanding its heavy-duty electric vehicle fleet and further supporting a sustainable, energy efficient supply chain.

Orange EV Electric Truck with Ruan Trailer

Ruan has kept pace with clean fuel advancements, implementing a variety of alternative fuels including compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG), biodiesel blends, and renewable hydrocarbon diesel. These changes have eliminated hundreds of thousands of tons of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). Moving to zero-emission electric yard trucks was a logical next step in Ruan's continuing drive toward a cleaner future.

"To provide clean, efficient solutions for our customers, Ruan tests and invests in the latest technologies. We recently marked the 18-month anniversary of deploying our first Orange EV truck to a 24/7 Minnesota operation, and the reliability has been unparalleled, exceeding uptime expectations," said Ruan's Vice President of Fleet Services Brad Gehring.

Ruan plans to continue all-electric yard truck deployments in operations across the country where feasible. "We are excited to have another Orange EV customer scale up deployments after experiencing first-hand how well our trucks do the job," said Zack Ruderman, Orange EV Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Orange EV deployments are a win-win, delivering solutions that are both economically and environmentally sustainable."

The St. Joseph project is partially funded with a Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) grant awarded through the Kansas City based Metropolitan Energy Center (MEC).

About Orange EV

Orange EV, headquartered in Kansas City, MO, is the leading OEM providing industrial fleets with heavy-duty, electric vehicle solutions proven to save money while being safer, more reliable, and preferred by drivers and management. Orange EV trucks meet the most rigorous duty cycles and 24/7 shift schedules while eliminating diesel fuel and emissions. Building both new and re-powered terminal trucks, Orange EV was the nation's first manufacturer offering 100 percent electric Class 8 vehicles to be commercially deployed and scaled. Now in its 10th year of operations, Orange EV's terminal trucks have been chosen by more than 120 fleets across 26 states, Canada, and the Caribbean, surpassing 5 million miles and 1.4 million hours of operation. For more information, please visit www.orangeev.com.

About Ruan

Founded in 1932, Ruan is a family-owned transportation and logistics management company, providing Dedicated Contract Transportation, Managed Transportation, Value-added Warehousing, and Brokerage Support Services to customers across the United States. With 90 years of transportation management experience, Ruan is one of the top 10 privately-owned transportation service companies in the country. For more information about Ruan, visit www.ruan.com.

