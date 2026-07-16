Rubadue's KinetaFlex™, High-Flex Wire Built for Real-World Constraints

KinetaFlex™ high-performance wire provides engineers with an optimal solution for motion-driven and dimensionally-constrained applications, combining extended flex-life with direct engineering access throughout the product lifecycle.

LOVELAND, Colo., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubadue Wire, a U.S.-based manufacturer of wire and cable solutions, has introduced a new product—KinetaFlex™— a high-flex wire that provides repeated-flex durability, maintaining integrity across demanding motion-driven and dimensionally-constrained systems.

Learn more: https://rubadue.com/

KinetaFlex™ is a high-flex wire that provides repeated-flex durability, maintaining integrity across demanding motion-driven and dimensionally-constrained systems.

KinetaFlex™ delivers reliability without forcing design compromises. Its fine-strand construction keeps it lightweight and compact, making it perfect for tight spaces where standard wire can't go.

Custom High-Flex Wire Means No Design Compromise

KinetaFlex™ is custom-engineered for each project. Rubadue's engineers work directly with customers from the initial stage through final production, making sure each solution meets motion, environmental, and electrical demands.

"KinetaFlex™ custom high-flex wire solves a big problem that engineers have with current catalog wire options," said Kyle Jensen, Director of Business Development at Rubadue. "It's a critical addition to our offerings because customers can design collaboratively with our team for their specific application without design compromise and avoid mass-produced catalog options that result in trade-offs."

Precision-critical Industries

KinetaFlex™ is ideal for industries including:

Semi-conductor Manufacturing (wafer handling equipment)

(wafer handling equipment) Aerospace and Military (satellite systems and aviation)

(satellite systems and aviation) Medical Device Equipment (interconnect solutions)

(interconnect solutions) Industrial Automation (cable carrier systems, assembly lines)

(cable carrier systems, assembly lines) Robotics (robotic arms)

Domestic Manufacturing

Rubadue continues to lead the industry by delivering products and solutions for mechanical engineers, systems engineers, and integrators that need custom wire solutions that can flex continuously and perform reliably over time while meeting motion, packaging, environmental, and electrical demands.

As with all Rubadue products, KinetaFlex™ is backed by start-to-finish engineering support, rapid prototyping capabilities, and low minimum order quantities. All KinetaFlex™ wire is manufactured in the U.S., offering customers a stable supply chain and short lead times. For global customers, Rubadue provides seamless service and support through its established supply network.

Ready for Orders

Rubadue is currently accepting orders for KinetaFlex™. Design engineers can request samples through Rubadue's website or contact their sales representative directly.

About Rubadue

Rubadue solves complex wire and custom cable challenges for applications with critical size, resistance, discharge, and environmental demands. Backed by decades of proven quality and trusted by the world's most demanding OEMs, Rubadue is the trusted name behind the world's most reliable wire.

SOURCE Rubadue Wire