Rubamin and Distil announce exclusive strategic partnership to scale high-performance Zinc derivatives for North American personal care markets

MUMBAI, India and VADODARA, India, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Distil, an R&D-led specialty chemicals platform and Rubamin Private Limited, a versatile producer of Zinc compounds globally with manufacturing legacy of almost four decades and over 50,000 tons per annum of capacity, announced a strategic partnership. Distil will serve as an exclusive co-development, marketing and distribution partner for Rubamin's high-performance Zinc Oxide powders, dispersions, and derivatives across North America.

The collaboration combines Rubamin's world-class manufacturing with Distil's specialized application R&D and distribution geared for global supply chains. The partnership focuses on supplying Zinc derivatives for sun-care, cosmetics and OTC pharmaceutical applications, ensuring compliance with U.S. FDA and GMP standards.

Atul Dalmia, Chairman of Rubamin:

"At Rubamin, we have always been driven by the 'Power of Zero' – harnessing innovation to create value with minimal environmental impact. This partnership with Distil allows us to extend our reach into the sophisticated North American personal care market, leveraging our decades of expertise in hydrometallurgy to provide sustainably sourced, high-purity Zinc derivatives to a global audience."

Atanu Agarrwal, Co-founder & CEO of Distil:

"Our mission is to redefine specialty chemical manufacturing by providing a transparent, high-performance platform for global brands. By bridging the gap between Indian manufacturing excellence and North American demand, we are enabling brands to access sustainable, high-quality ingredients with full IP protection and operational visibility."

About Rubamin

Rubamin is the only Zinc recycling company in the world that has architecture and harnessed the strength of French, Chemical and Calcination technologies in an environmentally safe and sustainable manner. With a strong recall of ZYNK® suit of brands, Rubamin caters to multiple applications including Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Skincare, Human & Animal Nutrition, Agriculture and more. It also has presence in other metal compounds such as Molybdenum, Lithium, Cobalt, Nickel, Tungsten, Vanadium, etc. for high value industrial applications.

About Distil

Founded in 2024, Distil is an R&D-led specialty chemical platform redefining manufacturing through a "secure control layer." By acting as a technical interface between global brands and high-quality manufacturing assets, Distil empowers companies to localize production, safeguard intellectual property, and accelerate the transition to sustainable ingredients. Led by a team of veterans, PhDs, and engineers, Distil is backed by premier venture capital and strategic investors to deliver institutional-grade reliability in a fragmented market.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928629/Distil_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Distil