Rubber Bonded Abrasive Market: 77% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Material and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

May 23, 2022, 22:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rubber Bonded Abrasive Market Share is expected to increase by USD 345.92 million from 2021 to 2026, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Segmentation by Material (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
- In-Scope:
- Synthetic Rubber:
The rubber bonded abrasive market share growth by the synthetic rubber segment will be significant during the forecast period. The largest application of synthetic rubber bonded abrasives is in wheels for grinding carbides and ceramics. Rubber-bonded abrasive wheels are formed by selecting the abrasive grain, then sieving it, and kneading the grain into synthetic rubber. A vulcanizing agent such as sulfur is added, and then the mix is rolled between steel calendar rolls to form a sheet of the required thickness. These characteristics of synthetic rubber bonded abrasive is a major factor that drives its widespread use in several industries such as transport, oil and gas, steel and metal, electrical and electronics due to its high tensile strength, longevity, and high resistance to temperature.
- Out-of-Scope:
- Natural Rubber
Highlights-
- Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Material (synthetic rubber and natural rubber) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
- Key Companies- 3M Corp., Abrasives Manhattan SA, ARTIFEX Dr. Lohmann GmbH and Co. KG, atto Abrasives Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, CRATEX Manufacturing Co., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Lowton Abrasive Ltd., Marrose Abrasives, MISUMI Group Inc., PACER Industries Inc., PFERD Inc., SAK ABRASIVES Ltd., Schwarzhaupt GmbH and Co. KG, Super Abrasives, and Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG among others
- Driver- Increasing demand for rubber bonded abrasives in heavy industries to drive the market
- Challenge- Machine parameter constraints to hamper the market growth
Vendor Insights-
The rubber bonded abrasive market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as joining dominant and strong competitors through investments in R and D and continuous efforts to improve their product visibility to compete in the market.
- 3M Corp. - The company offers rubber bonded abrasives that are used for all applications and materials including quick change discs, flap wheels, cartridge rolls, fibre discs and non-woven wheels, brushes, flap discs, hand pads, belts and more to fit needs, under the brand name of 3M. Moreover, it is a public company headquartered in US. It is a global company generating $35,355 million in revenues and has around 95,000 employees. Its revenue from the global rubber bonded abrasive market contributes to its overall revenues along with its other offerings, but it is not a key revenue stream for the company.
- Rubber Bonded Abrasive Market Driver:
- Increasing demand for rubber bonded abrasives in heavy industries:
Rubber bonded abrasives are utilized in heavy industry applications for unique needs that range from initial metal processing to finished product manufacturing. Rubber bonded abrasives are most commonly used in heavy industries. The global rubber bonded abrasive market is expanding with the emergence of new applications and technologies such as the abrasive belt grinding technique which is useful in shipbuilding, aerospace, mining, steel production industries. Several governments introduced schemes to promote the growth of heavy industries in their region. For instance, the "Make in India" scheme aims to attract huge investments in the manufacturing sector in India. Furthermore, according to the National Steel Policy 2017, the government of India has set a target to ramp up the crude steel production output to 300 million tons by 2030. Therefore, the introduction of such policies has the potential to drive the growth of the global rubber bonded abrasive market is driven by their expanding applications in heavy industries.
- Rubber Bonded Abrasive Market Challenge:
- Machine parameter constraints:
A wide range of industrial grinding operations and requirements need the use of different types of abrasive tools with accurately adjusted parameters. The appropriate selection of abrasive tool features is essential to meet the requirements and is a prerequisite for their smooth operation. The major parameters of loose abrasive machining, including lapping and polishing, are systematically viewed so that no error occurs during the operation. Every machine has different its own dimensions, and hence, it is difficult to design abrasives exclusively for each machine. Different loose abrasive processes require diverse treatment, such as the honing process, the lapping process, and the application of lubricants, to obtain the desired results. The obtained parameters are used to generate a basic data and information structure to achieve a knowledge warehouse system in finishing processes. Therefore, it is a restraining factor for the growth of the global rubber bonded abrasive market.
|
Rubber Bonded Abrasive Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.93%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 345.92 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.41
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 77%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3M Corp., Abrasives Manhattan SA, ARTIFEX Dr. Lohmann GmbH and Co. KG, atto Abrasives Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, CRATEX Manufacturing Co., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Lowton Abrasive Ltd., Marrose Abrasives, MISUMI Group Inc., PACER Industries Inc., PFERD Inc., SAK ABRASIVES Ltd., Schwarzhaupt GmbH and Co. KG, Super Abrasives, and Tyrolit Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
