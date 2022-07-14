Rubber Fitness Flooring Market is Projected to be Valued at US$ 5.7 Bn by 2031

Surge in inclination among people toward exercising amid the COVID-19 pandemic is propelling the rubber fitness flooring market

Increase in understanding on health in North America is creating profitable prospects in the regional market

WILMINGTON, Del., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the rubber fitness flooring market statistics by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. The study also provides dependable sales forecast for rubber fitness flooring market.

In the report by TMR, analysts offer complete analysis of the growth opportunities, challenges, trends, and R&Ds in the rubber fitness flooring market. Moreover, this study sheds light on the scope for rubber fitness flooring market expansion in different regions. This aside, the report provides access to the analysis of growth frontiers for rubber fitness flooring market.

Major players are focusing on the development of next-gen products in order to cater to rising market demands. Furthermore, manufacturers are also focusing on advancing the designs of rubber flooring in order to reduce the rubber wastes. Such initiatives are helping the market growth. Moreover, rising focus of key players on the diversification of their product portfolios is estimated to fuel the growth in the global rubber fitness flooring market.

The rubber fitness flooring market in North America is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Moreover, the U.S. is estimated to maintain its dominating position in the region and expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The market growth in North America is ascribed to a rise in understanding among regional populace on the importance of healthy lifestyle.

Rubber Fitness Flooring Market: Key Findings

Due to rise in the industrialization across many developing and developed nations around the world, the disposable income of people in these countries is being improving in the recent years. As a result, this population pool is increasing the spending on different leisure activities including tourism, entertainment, and fitness. This factor, in turn, is prognosticated to drive the sales growth in the global rubber fitness flooring market during the forecast period.

The government authorities of many nations together with fitness and sports associations globally are taking initiatives to promote the adoption of healthy lifestyles. Moreover, they are encouraging people to do different exercise types such as yoga at a self-regulated pace. This aside, there has been a surge in the understanding among people about the importance of fitness amid the recent COVID-19 pandemic. These factors are fueling the demand opportunities in the market. The global rubber fitness flooring market size is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 5.7 Bn by 2031.

Bn by 2031. Green rubber fitness flooring products are gaining impetus owing to their increasing adoption by the healthcare facilities globally. Some of the key factors boosting the green rubber fitness flooring products include the absence of plasticizers (phthalates), halogens (chlorine), or PVC in these products. Such trends are helping in the overall growth of the rubber fitness flooring market.

Rubber Fitness Flooring Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in number of gyms, sports and fitness clubs, as well as track and field venues worldwide are boosting the growth in the rubber fitness flooring market

Increase in understanding on the health and fitness among global people is resulting into business opportunities in the market

Rubber Fitness Flooring Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

BEKA Rubber

Artigo S.p.A

Ecore International

Mondo S.p.A

AMORIM CORK COMPOSITES, S.A.

INDEVAL S.A.I.C

LG HAUSYS

Tarkett S.A

Bauwerk Boen Group

Kiefer USA

Flexcourt Athletics

EPI Group

RUBRIG SIA

Rubber Fitness Flooring Market Segmentation

Type

Rubber Flooring Tiles

High-Density Rolls

Paving Rubber Flooring

Others

Activity

Track & Field

Gym

Dance

Aerobic Studio

Others

End-use

Commercial

Residential

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

