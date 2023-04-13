Rubber market size to grow by 8,795.35 MT from 2022 to 2027, Increasing demand from the automotive industry to drive growth - Technavio

The research report focuses on top companies and crucial drivers, current growth dynamics, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project launches

The rubber market is set to grow by 8,795.35 MT from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period. The market growth will be driven by the increasing demand for rubber from the automotive industry. The automotive industry has the largest share of the global market in terms of consumption. Automotive tires are generally made from rubber. PBD rubber is an ideal elastomer for making tires owing to its properties, such as high resilience, improved abrasion resistance, and increased cut growth resistance. PBD rubber is typically combined with other elastomers, such as SBR or natural rubber, during the manufacturing of tires. As PBD rubber is highly resistant to cold temperatures, it is also for non-tire applications such as hoses, belts, gaskets, and other automotive components. Therefore, PBD rubber is expected to be used for various applications during the forecast period, which will drive the growth of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rubber Market 2023-2027

Vendor landscape

The rubber market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is moderately diverse due to the presence of dominant vendors. The global rubber market is highly competitive as vendors compete to increase their market shares. Intense competition, continuous developments in technology, and frequent changes in government policies and environmental regulations are driving the global rubber market. Moreover, the competitive environment of the market is expected to intensify due to technological innovations, product extensions, and M&A during the forecast period. Such factors are expected to intensify the competition in the global rubber market. Some of the key vendors and their offerings are listed below:

Advance Multitech Ltd. - The company offers rubber-coated fabrics that are used for applications such as abrasion resistance, barrier protection, air retention, flex resistance, and resistance to chemical gases and fuels.

- The company offers rubber-coated fabrics that are used for applications such as abrasion resistance, barrier protection, air retention, flex resistance, and resistance to chemical gases and fuels. Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers alpha Tec rubber cuff, which is used for the manufacturing of chemical protective suits.

- The company offers alpha Tec rubber cuff, which is used for the manufacturing of chemical protective suits. Bridgestone Corp. - The company offers styrene butadiene rubber, which is used for applications related to car tires, shoe soles and heels, drive couplings, automotive parts, and mechanical rubber goods.

- The company offers styrene butadiene rubber, which is used for applications related to car tires, shoe soles and heels, drive couplings, automotive parts, and mechanical rubber goods. Dow Inc. - The company offers natural rubber, which is used as a primary material for tire production.

- The company offers natural rubber, which is used as a primary material for tire production. Exxon Mobil Corp. - The company offers synthetic rubber, which is used for applications related to tires, clutches, engine bearings, conveyor belts, and various industrial goods.

- The company offers synthetic rubber, which is used for applications related to tires, clutches, engine bearings, conveyor belts, and various industrial goods. Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd

Lanxess AG

LG Electronics Inc.

Michelin Group

Saudi Arabian Oil Company

Southland Holding Co.

Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc

Synthos SA

Thai Rubber Latex Group Public Co. Ltd.

TSRC Corp.

For market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings

Key market segmentation

Application

Tires



Non-tires

The tires segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Rubber is one of the key raw materials that are used to make tires for automobiles. The tire segment is expected to experience significant growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to the extensive use of rubber products in the automotive industry. This is due to an increase in demand for automobiles worldwide.

Type

Synthetic rubber



Natural rubber

The synthetic rubber segment has grown significantly in the last few years. Different forms of synthetic rubber are used for various purposes. For example, Buna rubbers, butadiene, and styrene-butadiene are frequently used to manufacture tires. Polybutadiene (PBD) rubber is supplied in solid and liquid forms and is an important raw material in the automotive industry. Polyisoprene rubber is likely to witness considerable growth owing to the increasing demand for synthetic rubber from industries such as automotive, consumer goods, sports goods, medical, and other mechanical goods. Nitrile butadiene rubber is also expected to witness substantial growth due to the growing demand for synthetic rubber. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the synthetic segment during the forecast period.

Region

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

View a sample report for more highlights of the various market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will account for 46% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region was the largest producer of rubber compared in 2022, with China, India, and Japan being the key revenue contributors to the regional market. This is because the demand for rubber from industries such as automotive, construction, oil and gas, and aerospace is increasing in these countries. This demand is anticipated to increase during the forecast period. Such factors will boost the regional market growth.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries

The rubber market covers the following areas:

Rubber Market Sizing

Rubber Market Forecast

Rubber Market Analysis

Rubber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.28% Market growth 2023-2027 8,795.35 MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.85 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Malaysia Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Advance Multitech Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., Bridgestone Corp., Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd, Lanxess AG, LG Electronics Inc., Michelin Group, NISHIKAWA RUBBER CO. LTD., Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Southland Holding Co., Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc, Synthos SA, Thai Rubber Latex Group Public Co. Ltd., TSRC Corp., Eni S.p.A., Von Bundit Co. Ltd., Ansell Ltd., and China National Petroleum Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

