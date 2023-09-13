Rubber Processing Chemicals Market Poised for Noteworthy Growth, Forecasted to Surpass $6.7 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rubber Processing Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rubber processing chemicals market achieved a substantial milestone in 2022, reaching a market size of US$ 4.9 Billion. Projections indicate that this upward trajectory will continue, with expectations of the market reaching US$ 6.7 Billion by 2028, demonstrating a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the period of 2023-2028.

Rubber processing chemicals, a vital component in the rubber industry, enhance the physical properties of natural and synthetic rubber products. These chemicals encompass a variety of types, including anti-degradants, accelerators, flame retardants, processing aids, vulcanizing agents, stabilizers, blowing agents, and adhesion promoters.

They play a pivotal role in improving properties such as resilience, hardness, heat and abrasion resistance, and tensile strength, making rubber products commercially viable. Additionally, they prevent damage caused by oxidation and dynamic stress. These chemicals find extensive applications in the production of tires, linings, coatings, conveyor belts, gaskets, seals, hoses, and more.

The global market for rubber processing chemicals is flourishing, driven by the increasing adoption of synthetic rubber products. Industries such as construction, electronics, aerospace, medical, and footwear are driving the demand for rubber-based sealants, insulating agents, roofing materials, and floor coverings. The automotive sector, a significant contributor, utilizes these chemicals in tire manufacturing plants to maintain the quality of both pneumatic and non-pneumatic tires. Furthermore, the rapid urbanization trend, coupled with innovations in chemicals for improved handling, is expected to further propel market growth.

The latest report offers a comprehensive understanding of the global rubber processing chemicals market, covering macro and micro aspects, recent trends, key drivers, challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and value chain analysis. Industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, and business strategists will find this report invaluable for exploring opportunities in the rubber processing chemicals market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Type:

Antidegradants

Accelerators

Flame Retardants

Processing Aids

Others

Application:

Tire

Non-Tire

End-Use:

Tire and Related Products

Automotive Components

Medical Products

Footwear Products

Industrial Rubber Products

Others

Region:

North America United States Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Chile Peru Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia Iran United Arab Emirates Others

and

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape features key players such as BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema S.A., Behn Meyer Holdings AG, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Emerald Performance Materials LLC, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Lanxess AG, Merchem Limited, Solvay Group, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Vanderbilt Chemicals LLC, and others.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What was the size of the global rubber processing chemicals market in 2022? What is the expected growth rate of the global rubber processing chemicals market during 2023-2028? What are the key factors driving the global rubber processing chemicals market? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global rubber processing chemicals market? What is the breakup of the global rubber processing chemicals market based on the type? What is the breakup of the global rubber processing chemicals market based on the application? What is the breakup of the global rubber processing chemicals market based on the end use? What are the key regions in the global rubber processing chemicals market? Who are the key players/companies in the global rubber processing chemicals market?

