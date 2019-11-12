Rubber Stamp Champ Introduces COLOP E-Mark Electronic Marker

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubber Stamp Champ today introduces a revolutionary new hand held electronic marking device with state-of the art full color reproduction capability at a price far less than ink jet printers.

With the COLOP E-Mark electronic marker, users can create or upload unlimited different images very quickly by using a mobile device, tablet or PC.

E-Mark Electronic Marker available exclusively from Rubber Stamp Champ! RubberStampChamp.com now offers state-of-the art 4-color electronic marker! Create and print images by uploading from mobile, tablet or PC!

An easy to replace tricolor ink cartridge allows users to create and imprint full color designs and the E-Mark provides date, time and both static and automatic numbering capabilities. Barcodes and QR-codes can also be generated directly in the E-Mark app.

RubberStampChamp.com is the exclusive source for this exciting, cost-effective and multifaceted new way to create impressions, change impressions and easily transfer them to any porous surface such as paper or cardboard.

The E-Mark from Rubber Stamp Champ is loaded with many ready-to-use templates including address, date, stock text, numbering and more, and can easily be programed to print an unlimited variety of custom art and text messages.

In serving over 1 million customers in the last 20 years, RubberStampChamp.com has continually added new products to meet customer demand, and thereby http://www.RubberStampChamp.com has become one of the most comprehensive and easy-to-use custom rubber stamp ordering websites online.

RubberStampChamp.com also takes pride in offering the best prices and fastest service on rubber stamps and marking devices in America and has earned thousands of Five Star reviews in so doing.

Now individuals, businesses, government, schools, military installations and many other buyers of custom rubber stamps and marking devices can visit http://www.RubberStampChamp.com to purchase this revolutionary electronic marker or to design, proof, edit and order custom rubber stamps.

In addition to the new E-Mark electronic marker, RubberStampChamp.com provides a huge selection of rubber stamps in an easy-to-order format including rubber stamps and seals for notaries, rubber stamps and seals for engineers and architects, corporate rubber stamps, stock message rubber stamps, monogram name rubber stamps, monogram embossers, wedding rubber stamps, fast-dry ink rubber stamps, clothing markers, desk signs and much more.

And RubberStampChamp.com combines same-day service with overnight delivery so if you need your rubber stamps fast, and at great savings, just order from RubberStampChamp.com before noon Eastern with overnight shipping and your custom order of rubber stamps will be delivered the very next day anywhere in the United States.

Knowledgeable, experienced rubber stamp customer service people are available every business day, at 1-800-4MY STAMP, along with Live Chat if customers have any questions while ordering their custom rubber stamps.

For more information, contact:

Mike or Sheree Roozen

Rubber Stamp Champ

http://www.rubberstampchamp.com

409 Enterprise Street

San Marcos, CA 92078

800-469-7826

SOURCE Rubber Stamp Champ